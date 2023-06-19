- Made adjustments to backstage morale calculations
- Promotion rivals made more aggressive with stealing talent
- Added Title AI Options to control the brand, minimum push, and maximum push for workers
- Adjusted booking AI so that most multi-man matches do not happen before 1995
- Added Can Be Owner and Can Be Booker personality traits in Edit Workers (if there isn't enough available workers with this stat, owner/booker selection will be random)
- Added option to randomise contract expiries during new game selection
- Adjusted Backstage morale calculations
- Added worker detail popup on All Promotions page
- Tidied Worker Details Screens
- Tidied All Promotions Page and New Game Page layouts
- Fixed bug where interview could be added without an interviewer
- Fixed search for tag teams and stables in booking screen
- Fixed bug where specific dated events would never air
- Fixed bug where Income Per Show shows incorrectly
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 19 June 2023
Update Notes 19 June 2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
