 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 19 June 2023

Update Notes 19 June 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11508550 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made adjustments to backstage morale calculations
  • Promotion rivals made more aggressive with stealing talent
  • Added Title AI Options to control the brand, minimum push, and maximum push for workers
  • Adjusted booking AI so that most multi-man matches do not happen before 1995
  • Added Can Be Owner and Can Be Booker personality traits in Edit Workers (if there isn't enough available workers with this stat, owner/booker selection will be random)
  • Added option to randomise contract expiries during new game selection
  • Adjusted Backstage morale calculations
  • Added worker detail popup on All Promotions page
  • Tidied Worker Details Screens
  • Tidied All Promotions Page and New Game Page layouts
  • Fixed bug where interview could be added without an interviewer
  • Fixed search for tag teams and stables in booking screen
  • Fixed bug where specific dated events would never air
  • Fixed bug where Income Per Show shows incorrectly

Changed files in this update

Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1157704 Depot 1157704
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link