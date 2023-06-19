 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Queen's Brothel update for 19 June 2023

Content Update - 1.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11508498 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Natasha's Worst Enemy

Arietta, after a grueling day, decides to pick on Natasha to relieve her stress. With Natasha's newfound confidence, she challenges Arietta to a duel! Arietta knows Natasha is way out of her league, but her ego won't stop the battle from happening. Natasha has plans on how to humiliate her in front of her peers.

Tastes Like Candy

The Easthollow humans have been plagued by a new infectious disease that is turning people's faces pink. Esxea, the super heroine, is the only person capable of saving the world. Atleast, that's what her other goblin friends told her. Strangely, everyone's face seems to be pink after leaving the brothel...

Skill Cast Bar

A visual cast bar is now available for both player and enemy skills that last a period of time. Now you don't have to flip back and forth between characters to know if their skill is still active.

Patch Notes

  • Added "Natasha's Worst Enemy" side quest
  • Added "Tastes Like Candy" side quest
  • Added visual cast bar for skills that last a long period of time

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350251 Depot 1350251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350252 Depot 1350252
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1350253 Depot 1350253
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link