Content Update - 1.4.0

Natasha's Worst Enemy

Arietta, after a grueling day, decides to pick on Natasha to relieve her stress. With Natasha's newfound confidence, she challenges Arietta to a duel! Arietta knows Natasha is way out of her league, but her ego won't stop the battle from happening. Natasha has plans on how to humiliate her in front of her peers.

Tastes Like Candy

The Easthollow humans have been plagued by a new infectious disease that is turning people's faces pink. Esxea, the super heroine, is the only person capable of saving the world. Atleast, that's what her other goblin friends told her. Strangely, everyone's face seems to be pink after leaving the brothel...

Skill Cast Bar

A visual cast bar is now available for both player and enemy skills that last a period of time. Now you don't have to flip back and forth between characters to know if their skill is still active.

Patch Notes