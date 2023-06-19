New version: b090

New Faction/Store implemented: THE UNICORN EXPRESS!

The largest delivery company in this arm of the galaxy has its name inspired by the animals previously used as jumping engines: The Unicorns!

During their jumps, the cadet can now encounter two new types of Units: Unicorn Cargo and Lost Cargo. Both can be delivered to Unicorn drop Stations for credits, but LOST Cargo can be identified and converted into equipment! It's like a Loot Chest!

Other improvements: