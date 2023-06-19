New version: b090

New Faction/Store implemented: THE UNICORN EXPRESS!
The largest delivery company in this arm of the galaxy has its name inspired by the animals previously used as jumping engines: The Unicorns!
During their jumps, the cadet can now encounter two new types of Units: Unicorn Cargo and Lost Cargo. Both can be delivered to Unicorn drop Stations for credits, but LOST Cargo can be identified and converted into equipment! It's like a Loot Chest!
Other improvements:
- Level UP now requires 500xp more, but leaves 500xp left over every time the cadet evolves.
- Greater consistency when saving Current Sectors: Shops no longer “disappear” when opening and closing the game.
- Drawing cards from the discard pile mechanic now ALWAYS draws the last card used.
- Balancing to some Human cards.
- Mothership units (such as turrets and engines) can now be attacked by cards that deal damage on the direct tile.
- Some Mothership units now have an "HP bar".
- Attempted balancing on choosing random tiles: Now at least ONE selectable tile must be within the navigable board (in testing).
- Enlarged LOG font for better readability.
- Added to the Codex (in Anatomy of Units) a list about some unit actions (micro-jump, decay, random movement, battery...).
- New entry in the Codex on how Cards are draw during combat.
- Fixed several bugs in selling Equipment. Prices are in line with damage type and Equip state now.
- Fixed bug where Humans were drawing more cards than normal.
Changed files in this update