Takara Cards update for 19 June 2023

New version: b090

Share · View all patches · Build 11508444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Faction/Store implemented: THE UNICORN EXPRESS!

The largest delivery company in this arm of the galaxy has its name inspired by the animals previously used as jumping engines: The Unicorns!
During their jumps, the cadet can now encounter two new types of Units: Unicorn Cargo and Lost Cargo. Both can be delivered to Unicorn drop Stations for credits, but LOST Cargo can be identified and converted into equipment! It's like a Loot Chest!

Other improvements:
  • Level UP now requires 500xp more, but leaves 500xp left over every time the cadet evolves.
  • Greater consistency when saving Current Sectors: Shops no longer “disappear” when opening and closing the game.
  • Drawing cards from the discard pile mechanic now ALWAYS draws the last card used.
  • Balancing to some Human cards.
  • Mothership units (such as turrets and engines) can now be attacked by cards that deal damage on the direct tile.
  • Some Mothership units now have an "HP bar".
  • Attempted balancing on choosing random tiles: Now at least ONE selectable tile must be within the navigable board (in testing).
  • Enlarged LOG font for better readability.
  • Added to the Codex (in Anatomy of Units) a list about some unit actions (micro-jump, decay, random movement, battery...).
  • New entry in the Codex on how Cards are draw during combat.
  • Fixed several bugs in selling Equipment. Prices are in line with damage type and Equip state now.
  • Fixed bug where Humans were drawing more cards than normal.

