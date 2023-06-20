 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 20 June 2023

1.0.22 - Astrogation for Dummies

Share · View all patches · Build 11508431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mandatory astrogation 101 training for all the ship captains now introduces a 12-hour coordinate tracking time even if you don't hire an astrogator, which is sufficient to perform basic astrogation jumps during single dive.
  • Consequently, your crew will not pretend not to notice a quest location they are just next to just because you did not hire an astrogator.
  • Fixed a tutorial bug that caused it to skip to the next step when the initial ore nugget you acquired flew all the way to the front of your cargo bay and bounced back inside.
  • Updated translations.
  • Updated credits.

