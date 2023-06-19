Mischievous Monday #34

Welcome back wretched. :]

A new map of sorts has been added called the Transitory Elevator. It's basically just the Castle Conquest lift stage but can now be fully played in the other game modes too. The Conquest lift has had a lick of paint to differentiate them, and there's the usual Necrotic Skirmishes score related achievement.

2 new Big Bro minions have been added which you can raise in the usual way. The Big Chestibooty Bro vomits out various Gems and Coins, but also a small chance of a relic or spell scroll too. It also has a nasty bite with any meanies killed by it will also drop a Gold Coin. The Big Chupacabradabro will gift Occult Health and Bones when sucking on meanies, and against Beast meanies any bones they drop will become Big Bones too.

In the Crypt Hub there's now a peculiar basin just below your coffin. Interacting with it will bring up a menu showing all the game's achievements so you don't have to bother faffing outside of the game to see which achievements you have. The basin's fire size and colour indicates your achievement progress and you can access this menu from the Grimoire Compendium.

Fabellia now sells Crypt Paints which you can use to change the colour of your hub. There's also an achievement for nabbing them all.

8 new hats have been added: Nefarious Knight, Cruel Custodian, Shroomed Out, Muppet Mugger, Dung Eater, Wild Wolfy, You Are Here, Honest Holiness.

4 new Relics have been added: Occult Purse, Accursed Tome of Bonings, Accursed Tome of Antiquities, Accursed Tome of Sorceries.

With Goblusious you can now forget any Lost Relics you've researched, which basically just acts like a Giga Banish. The 3 new Tome relics have been added as Lost Relics so will need to be researched before they show up.

The Cyclop Exile class has a new meta called 'Hired Eyes', which when boneraising you might be offered to hire a Cyclops or Goliath Cyclopian mercenary minion chum in exhange for some Gold Coins. The 'Cyclopian Muggings' meta has also been changed so now Human enemies killed by your Meaty Club will also drop Gold Coins.

The Sprout Brotatoes class has a couple of new head related meta called 'Turnip Sprouting' and 'Eggplant Sprouting', so instead of sprouting a boomy pumpkin head he can instead sprout a turnip head (which boosts your spell casting power) or an eggplant head (which slowly gives Occult Health). Like the pumpkin head their effects will remain until you get touched up by a meanie. Another new meta called 'Brodacious Siblings' has also been added where Brozillas will no longer count towards the normal minion Bro caps so you can have some extra Bro chums. These replace the old Cultivation meta which just gave little boosts to some Bro minions so where a bit naff and easily forgotten.

A new rare traveller event has been added called the Master Baiter. As you can probably guess from the name he traps and tames beasts which you can then hire for some beastly pets.

A new contraption called the Bigly Burly Boulder has been added which reduces the Damage you suffer (this was mainly added just to spruce up the Ravine map).

A new slime enemy has been added called the Sumptuous Slimeous, whose a rather hefty slime that inflicts Occult Poison and dissolves into a Swollen Slime and 2 regular Slimes upon their demise. The Beast Whisperer class can also raise them where meanies killed by them drop gems.

The settings menu now has a separate Audio menu for the sound related options. A 'Master Volume' setting has also been added so you can quickly adjust all volumes equally.

Other misc stuff...

Updated the "translation_reference.csv" file.

Slightly reduced the pickup sound of Gold Coins and Gems.

Creative Plaything: In the Necrotic Skirmishes game mode there's now a 'Bone Reduction' option which allows you to adjust the bone value reduction which gradually happens over time.

If a minion's damage inflicts Meld Rot, then any meldus blobs created from that will be added to the minion's Damage stat (so for example the Mega Meldus Damage stat is more accurate).

Giantous Sinner minion: They now also require a level 1 Skelly sacrifice to boneraise. He now lobs 3 bones instead of 4 when attacking.

Megas Meldsumossous: They now have a Meld Rot aura. Slightly increased their Attack Speed.

Magma Gargantuan: Their lava pools are now darker if you have the 'Declutter Floor' setting on. Slightly increased the Damage their Lava Pools do.

Chupacabro minion: Increased the rate they give Occult Health.

Traveller event - Beggar Seller: The chance of him selling a fake relic has been increased but there's now a way to spot the fake.

Some bug fixes...

Crypt Hub - Boneraiser FM: When using full Mouse Controls clicking outside of the menu would cause a crash.

Crypt Hub - Goblusious - Lose Relics: The Sinicious Ritual relic was displaying the wrong colour when locked.

Gangly Grafted class - Giantraiser Minions meta: This was boosting the chance of being offered Big Bro minions.

Sprout Brotatoes class - Raise Brospellious: Raising a Brozilla wasn't giving any spells.

Colossal Tooth relic: This was boosting the chance of being offered Big Bro minions.

Creative Plaything: The game mode mutators menu could have the wrong title.

Fixed some spelling/grammar mistakes.

Enjoy! :]