Share · View all patches · Build 11508009 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 17:19:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

15 years before the events of Baldur's Gate 3, the streets of the city ran red with blood.

Tavs, we need your help. Will your sharp analytical minds unravel these heinous killings before the murderer strikes again?

[bloodinbaldursgate.com](bloodinbaldursgate.com)