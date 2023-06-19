 Skip to content

RUSHAWAY update for 19 June 2023

First Update - Cosmetics

Build 11507935 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

Throughout these past few months, while we've been silent, work on RUSHAWAY as been progressing. We've been working on fixes and improvements to known issues, some of which we have been releasing since February. Alongside these, we've also been working on new stuff.

Today, we release our first update with a new addition, Cosmetics.

In the past, we received feedback from players asking for a way to customize Speck. And so, we created these new unlockables, which Speck can wear.

As you unlock them, you will be able to pick from a small variety of head and body pieces, that can be combined to give Speck your preferred flare, and even spice up your ghosts.

Expect more updates, as we continue to improve RUSHAWAY.

Until then, happy gaming!

