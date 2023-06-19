 Skip to content

The Hermit Chronicles update for 19 June 2023

Hot-fix 0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 11507903 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where the workbench light would not go out after sleeping
Added FOV setting
Added mouse sensitivity setting
Added map of the game world.

