TALES, Part Three Released & THE LONG DARK UPDATED to Version 2.17

Hello Community,

We have just released our v2.17 (117074) update for THE LONG DARK (including Survival Edition), TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, and WINTERMUTE on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox, and PlayStation. (Please note that it can take time for the update to appear on all platforms.)

This update includes the latest Expansion Pass update TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, Part Three: FRONTIER COMFORTS, along with a free update available to anyone who owns THE LONG DARK or SURVIVAL EDITION, and various bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

TALES FROM THE FAR TERRITORY, Part Three: FRONTIER COMFORTS

Note: For a description of the new features and content in Part Three, plus the latest Update Video, please click HERE.

Frontier Cooking System: A completely new cooking system that allows the combination of ingredients using Recipes. As part of the new system we’ve included seven new Ingredients, a selection of 15 simple Recipes, and an additional nine Unique Recipes that offer special gameplay benefits.

Skillet: A useful cooking tool to help you prepare some of the new Frontier Cooking recipes.

Ptarmigan: Perfect for hunting quietly with Stones or Fire-Hardened Arrows, Ptarmigans are a source of meat, and also provide Down used in crafting the new Improvised Down Bedroll, and the Improvised Insulation Accessory.

Hunter's Revolver: A new, vintage-style Revolver that is more deadly at long range.

Forester's Revolver: An older, reliable, durable weapon.

Warden's Revolver: A lightweight Revolver with a shorter barrel for faster aiming.

Sport Bow: A light and durable manufactured Bow.

Miner’s Flashlight: Equipped with a larger, more efficient battery.

Free Update Stream

Note: This update is available to anyone who owns THE LONG DARK or SURVIVAL EDITION.

The updated Enhanced Fishing system includes:

system includes: Free-Form Ice Fishing Holes: Allows you to set up your own fishing locations in regions that have sufficiently deep bodies of water.

Allows you to set up your own fishing locations in regions that have sufficiently deep bodies of water. Tip-Ups: Place a new Tip-Up over any ice fishing hole and it will automatically catch a fish for you.

Place a new Tip-Up over any ice fishing hole and it will automatically catch a fish for you. Fishing Lures: New Fishing Lures help with catching Fish, and also increase your chances of catching the new Rare fish.

New Fishing Lures help with catching Fish, and also increase your chances of catching the new Rare fish. Bait: You can now harvest Bait from raw fish to increase your chances of catching fish either when using the Tip-Up or conventional fishing.

You can now harvest Bait from raw fish to increase your chances of catching fish either when using the Tip-Up or conventional fishing. Rare Fish: The Burbot, Goldeye, Red Irish Lord, and Rockfish.

The Burbot, Goldeye, Red Irish Lord, and Rockfish. Burdock: Burdock is a new harvestable plant. Eat them raw, cook them as part of a recipe, or make a warming tea that will help combat food poisoning.

DETAILED RELEASE NOTES

Xbox and PlayStation Frame Rate Update

Starting with this update, THE LONG DARK now supports 60 FPS on the following platforms:

Xbox Series X/S - Targeting 30FPS at 4K. Targeting 60FPS at 1440p.

Xbox One X - Targeting 30FPS at 4K. Targeting 60FPS at 1440p.

Playstation 5 - Targeting 30FPS at 1680p. Targeting 60FPS at 1680p.

Playstation 4 Pro - Targeting 30FPS at 1680p. Targeting 60FPS at 1680p.

You can manually enable the higher frame rate cap, or change it back to the 30 FPS cap, via the Display Settings: Options -> Display -> Frame Rate Target

Note: We are still working toward additional improvements, including providing official support for next-gen consoles, visual enhancements, and more. We will provide additional information in the coming months as more information becomes available.

BUG FIXES

GENERAL & CRASHES

Steam - Fixed an issue where players received errors reading "failed to load HinterlandOptionalContent.Steam" on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

General - Fixed an issue where sleeping in a Helicopter without a Bedroll would result in a crash.

General - Fixed an issue where audio would not play the first time Harvesting something (Rosehips, etc) after entering a scene.

General - Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash for some players, when applying a bandage.

General - Fixed an issue that would cause the Mountain Town Transmitter to report the incorrect GUID information, which could result in a crash.

General - Main Menu - Fixed a potential crash if a player entered into gameplay while the News menu was still waiting for a response from the server.

General - Fixed an erroneous error message that could appear in the player’s log file, eventually leading to performance issues.

General - Fixed a very rare crash that could occur if the player invoked a menu, such as the Inventory or death screen, while also pressing a button for another input, such as walking or interacting with something.

GAMEPLAY

Gameplay - Fixed an issue where a Carcass could become non-interactable if left in the world for an extended period of time.

Gameplay - The Bow will now switch to Fire-Hardened Arrows automatically, if they are the only arrows left in the players Inventory.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that caused the Energy Drink to give the incorrect duration for the associated Headache affliction.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue where Bedrolls slept or rested in could be destroyed in a struggle, even when not in a player’s inventory.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that prevented Bedrolls from showing their damage state when placed on the ground.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue where renewable items (Sticks, Stones, Coal, etc.) were sometimes more plentiful than intended.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that could cause corrupted save data, if the player quickly equipped the Shortwave Radio, put it away, then quickly exited the game.

Gameplay - Fixed an issue that would cause fully cooked, or partially cooked food items to revert to a raw state, if dragged off the cooking surface and dropped onto a new one.

Gameplay - Interloper - Spelunker's Lantern variant is now available in Interloper.

USER INTERFACE

UI - Map - Fixed an issue that caused Rock Cache Map markers to appear in the wrong location, or not on the Map at all.

UI - Fixed an issue that caused the Headache Affliction meter to show a maximum of 1 hour, regardless of the actual Affliction length.

UI - Campcraft Radial Menu - Added the Fishing Hole to the Camp Radial Menu slot and temporarily removed the Bearskin Bedroll.

UI - Journal - Added the Challenge Objective tab that was missing from the Journal while playing a Challenge.

ENVIRONMENT ART

Environment - Blackrock Prison - Fixed an issue that made it so players could not interact with a Battery inside one of the Trucks.

Environment - Timber Wolf Mountain - Fixed an issue that would cause the door to the Mountaineer’s Hut to open on the wrong side, preventing the player from closing it.

Environment - Pleasant Valley - Fixed an issue that would cause Recycled Cans to appear tiny, if placed next to the Rim Grill, found near the Pleasant Valley Farmhouse.

Environment - Pleasant Valley - Updated one of the Interloper start positions to be further away from a Prepper Cache.

AUDIO

Audio - Adjusted audio for the Lit Flare and Marine Flare so it emits properly from the Flare’s location.

PLATFORM-SPECIFIC ISSUES

Xbox/PS4 - Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash on Xbox One and PlayStation, when performing an action.

PS4 - Fixed a potential crash that could occur if the player was sleeping during an active Aurora.

PS4 - Fixed a crash that could occur while exiting back to the Main Menu.

PS4 - Fixed a crash that could occur while scrolling through the Inventory.

PS4 - Fixed an issue with the timing of the subtitles, if played on a PS5 or a framerate other than 30 FPS.

To check current releases on each platform, please visit our new Build Status Page.

Please visit our Support Portal (or consult our Known Issues page) if you encounter any issues while playing the game. For additional news and information, don’t forget to sign up for our newsletter and follow us on Twitter (Game | Studio).

### END OF RELEASE NOTES ###