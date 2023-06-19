Is everyone having a good time?

It's an update!

Let's see what's changed.

-Added Yuria Event 3.



-The main story is complete.



-Reworked superweapons.

We've tweaked the leveling balance to make superweapons easier to acquire.



This is how you can combine Superweapons.

Images of these combos will be added in-game at a later date.

+Metrics skills have been enhanced.

+Also, the medal system in the image above is a work in progress. It will be updated soon.



Unfortunately, Yuria Event 4 was not added in this update.

We were going to include it in this update, but we decided to get a little greedy.

We are currently working on four animated Scenes for one event.

If you'd like to see it first, you can find the images in the artbook.

We've also brought the digital album up to date.

That's it for this update.

We'll be back soon with a new event, so see you next time!

Until then, have a great day!