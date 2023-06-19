 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ISEKAI FRONTLINE update for 19 June 2023

Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 11507735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Is everyone having a good time?
It's an update!
Let's see what's changed.

-Added Yuria Event 3.

-The main story is complete.

-Reworked superweapons.
We've tweaked the leveling balance to make superweapons easier to acquire.

This is how you can combine Superweapons.
Images of these combos will be added in-game at a later date.
+Metrics skills have been enhanced.
+Also, the medal system in the image above is a work in progress. It will be updated soon.


Unfortunately, Yuria Event 4 was not added in this update.
We were going to include it in this update, but we decided to get a little greedy.
We are currently working on four animated Scenes for one event.
If you'd like to see it first, you can find the images in the artbook.
We've also brought the digital album up to date.

That's it for this update.

We'll be back soon with a new event, so see you next time!
Until then, have a great day!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1924141 Depot 1924141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link