Chess Survivors update for 19 June 2023

0.10.3 Beta Preview Build

Build 11507719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

tl;dr; German, French, and Portuguese Support, New Map Hazard "Fire Wall", Misc Changes

The preview build for the 0.10.3 patch is now available on the beta branch.

Play now on the beta branch.

-Aarimous

Patch Notes #1

  • Added localization support for German, French, and Portuguese. Please let me know if anything is poorly translated and I can quickly update it!

  • Each run the type of map hazard will now be randomly selected

  • Some flavor text will appear at the start of the run based on the map hazard that was randomly selected

  • New map hazard: Fire Wall

    • Small fire balls wills spawn that spin around the anchor point
    • Fire wall will de-spawn after a short amount of time
    • If the player collides with a fire ball will explode and deal a small amount of damage to the player
    • Higher level fire walls will have more fire balls and spawn several arms

  • Adjusted Little Robot’s movement pattern to prevent situations where players could get stuck on walls.

  • Added “End Run” button which will kill the player and show the game over screen

  • Renamed Main Menu button to be “Quit to Main Menu”

  • Renamed Quit button to be “Quit to Desktop”

  • Changed gambit level 5 to be increase knight health instead of reducing movement cooldown. Although an interesting challenge, this made later gambit levels way to challenging

  • Change gambit level 10 to now have a 10% chance to spawn an additional enemy instead of 100% chance. This is a significant nerf, but should allow me to add additional gambit levels.

  • Text notification will now appear when gambit levels cause an extra enemy to spawn

  • If a controller disconnects during a run the game will now pause

