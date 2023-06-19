0.10.3 Beta Preview Build

tl;dr; German, French, and Portuguese Support, New Map Hazard "Fire Wall", Misc Changes
The preview build for the 0.10.3 patch is now available on the beta branch.
Play now on the beta branch.
-Aarimous
Patch Notes #1
-
Added localization support for German, French, and Portuguese. Please let me know if anything is poorly translated and I can quickly update it!
-
Each run the type of map hazard will now be randomly selected
-
Some flavor text will appear at the start of the run based on the map hazard that was randomly selected
-
New map hazard: Fire Wall
- Small fire balls wills spawn that spin around the anchor point
- Fire wall will de-spawn after a short amount of time
- If the player collides with a fire ball will explode and deal a small amount of damage to the player
- Higher level fire walls will have more fire balls and spawn several arms
-
Adjusted Little Robot’s movement pattern to prevent situations where players could get stuck on walls.
-
Added “End Run” button which will kill the player and show the game over screen
-
Renamed Main Menu button to be “Quit to Main Menu”
-
Renamed Quit button to be “Quit to Desktop”
-
Changed gambit level 5 to be increase knight health instead of reducing movement cooldown. Although an interesting challenge, this made later gambit levels way to challenging
-
Change gambit level 10 to now have a 10% chance to spawn an additional enemy instead of 100% chance. This is a significant nerf, but should allow me to add additional gambit levels.
-
Text notification will now appear when gambit levels cause an extra enemy to spawn
-
If a controller disconnects during a run the game will now pause
Changed depots in beta branch