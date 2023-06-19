0.10.3 Beta Preview Build

Share · View all patches · Build 11507719 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 16:46:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

tl;dr; German, French, and Portuguese Support, New Map Hazard "Fire Wall", Misc Changes

The preview build for the 0.10.3 patch is now available on the beta branch.

Play now on the beta branch.

-Aarimous

Patch Notes #1