1.2.1 - Camera Pan, More Zoom Features

This is a small update to complement the features introduced in yesterday's major update.

I have added a click-and-drag function to the game area itself. By clicking on an empty space, you can move the camera to change your view of the whole puzzle.

There is also now a zoom-in option, up to 2x zoom.

Apart from these changes, I have fixed some minor group-spacing bugs with the new puzzle board sizes.

Let me know of any problems you experience, or suggestions you have for the game!