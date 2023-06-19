 Skip to content

Jigsaw Puzzle World update for 19 June 2023

1.2.1 - Camera Pan, More Zoom Features

Build 11507645 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update to complement the features introduced in yesterday's major update.

I have added a click-and-drag function to the game area itself. By clicking on an empty space, you can move the camera to change your view of the whole puzzle.
There is also now a zoom-in option, up to 2x zoom.

Apart from these changes, I have fixed some minor group-spacing bugs with the new puzzle board sizes.

Let me know of any problems you experience, or suggestions you have for the game!

