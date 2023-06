Share · View all patches · Build 11507642 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing this game.

We are pleased to announce that we have added a voice chat function in the online play mode.

You can freely change the microphone on/off and connect/disconnect voice chat from the sound tab.

If you cannot hear the other player, please check the microphone settings on your computer.

Thank you for your patience, and we hope you enjoy the game after the update.