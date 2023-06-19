Update 0.4.0 is Released (Night Mode & Fireworks)

Share · View all patches · Build 11507550 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Here are the most important feature updates:-

Night Mode - Finally the long awaited Night Mode is here. You can create your own levels with both day and night settings. To Enable Day / Night Mode simply go to World Settings panel --> Time of Day settings.

Fireworks - Also Fireworks are here. For starters i have added 5 type of fireworks. To enable fireworks you have to go to the fireworks tab and select them. They work like Connectible devices. So the process is same like that.













Localization update - The localization has been programmed and it is already in the game. But it is disabled since a lot of texts haven't been completely translated by our translators yet. So instead of delaying any further i have disabled the localization for now.

Added a key binding for shortcut - Add To Selection .

. Shortcut key changes are now updated automatically in the All Controls panel without needing to restart the game.

Beach ball and Football bugs fixed.

Textures now load 40-50% faster due to advanced and efficient compression.

Download and Install Size also reduced by 40% making the game more lightweight in performance.

Discord server link has been added in game.

Renamed Freezable and Non Freezable to Static and Dynamic for better understanding.

Now that a lot of the major change is done in the codebase the updates will be more frequent. Thanks for the patience.

Let us know if you are facing any errors.

Discord Server Link - https://discord.com/invite/aBmPSBKT8C

Thanks,

Agniv