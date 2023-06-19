Update V2.3.1

Intro

Hey everyone! Thanks again for all the amazing feedback you gave us while trying out Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter. We've tried to incorporate you're complaints, ideas and feedback into improving the game as a whole. Here are the most important new things in this latest update:

Additions

Volumetric fog

Super resolution

Brightness slider

Gameplay tips & tricks

Added power buff drinks, which can be picked up to get a short power-boost in a certain stat (speed/damage/finisher cooldown)

Changes

Machine gun now deals less damage, but has higher accuracy

Rocket launcher now deals less damage, but dazes enemies on direct hit, and staggers enemies on AOE hit

Plasma rifle now deals less damage, but slows enemies down way faster

Removed checkpoint portal visual

Changed saving system to an async solution (mitigates the massive lag spike we had on saving prior)

Smoothed out the difficulty curve throughout the levels

Made easy and normal difficulty modes a bit more accessible / easy

Enemies can now be knocked into pits

Redesigned a lot of arena environments to be more spacious and more fun with more movement options

When you die right after performing a kick, you'll get healed up instantly and can now continue the fight

Reduced health of Heavies

Increased speed of Heavies

Removed ability for player to chain pull heavy class enemies

Changed the way chain swinging works with mouse input according to user feedback

You can now break enemy shields by shooting at them (besides chain-pulling)

Removed some arenas to reduce action overload in levels

Added new rooms and spaces to existing levels

Added more 'ambient' enemies to existing levels (that aren't part of an arena, but just walk around)

Added new artwork and lighting changes to existing levels

Bug fixes

Forgot to keep track after so many .. figure out for yourself will ya!

As always, thanks for playing, and keep the feedback coming!

Take care everyone,

Laura - Lead Designer