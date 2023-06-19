Update V2.3.1

Intro
Hey everyone! Thanks again for all the amazing feedback you gave us while trying out Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter. We've tried to incorporate you're complaints, ideas and feedback into improving the game as a whole. Here are the most important new things in this latest update:
Additions
- Volumetric fog
- Super resolution
- Brightness slider
- Gameplay tips & tricks
- Added power buff drinks, which can be picked up to get a short power-boost in a certain stat (speed/damage/finisher cooldown)
Changes
- Machine gun now deals less damage, but has higher accuracy
- Rocket launcher now deals less damage, but dazes enemies on direct hit, and staggers enemies on AOE hit
- Plasma rifle now deals less damage, but slows enemies down way faster
- Removed checkpoint portal visual
- Changed saving system to an async solution (mitigates the massive lag spike we had on saving prior)
- Smoothed out the difficulty curve throughout the levels
- Made easy and normal difficulty modes a bit more accessible / easy
- Enemies can now be knocked into pits
- Redesigned a lot of arena environments to be more spacious and more fun with more movement options
- When you die right after performing a kick, you'll get healed up instantly and can now continue the fight
- Reduced health of Heavies
- Increased speed of Heavies
- Removed ability for player to chain pull heavy class enemies
- Changed the way chain swinging works with mouse input according to user feedback
- You can now break enemy shields by shooting at them (besides chain-pulling)
- Removed some arenas to reduce action overload in levels
- Added new rooms and spaces to existing levels
- Added more 'ambient' enemies to existing levels (that aren't part of an arena, but just walk around)
- Added new artwork and lighting changes to existing levels
Bug fixes
- Forgot to keep track after so many .. figure out for yourself will ya!
As always, thanks for playing, and keep the feedback coming!
Take care everyone,
Laura - Lead Designer
