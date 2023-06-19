 Skip to content

Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter update for 19 June 2023

Update V2.3.1

Update V2.3.1 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Intro

Hey everyone! Thanks again for all the amazing feedback you gave us while trying out Bullet Runner: The First Slaughter. We've tried to incorporate you're complaints, ideas and feedback into improving the game as a whole. Here are the most important new things in this latest update:

Additions

  • Volumetric fog
  • Super resolution
  • Brightness slider
  • Gameplay tips & tricks
  • Added power buff drinks, which can be picked up to get a short power-boost in a certain stat (speed/damage/finisher cooldown)

Changes

  • Machine gun now deals less damage, but has higher accuracy
  • Rocket launcher now deals less damage, but dazes enemies on direct hit, and staggers enemies on AOE hit
  • Plasma rifle now deals less damage, but slows enemies down way faster
  • Removed checkpoint portal visual
  • Changed saving system to an async solution (mitigates the massive lag spike we had on saving prior)
  • Smoothed out the difficulty curve throughout the levels
  • Made easy and normal difficulty modes a bit more accessible / easy
  • Enemies can now be knocked into pits
  • Redesigned a lot of arena environments to be more spacious and more fun with more movement options
  • When you die right after performing a kick, you'll get healed up instantly and can now continue the fight
  • Reduced health of Heavies
  • Increased speed of Heavies
  • Removed ability for player to chain pull heavy class enemies
  • Changed the way chain swinging works with mouse input according to user feedback
  • You can now break enemy shields by shooting at them (besides chain-pulling)
  • Removed some arenas to reduce action overload in levels
  • Added new rooms and spaces to existing levels
  • Added more 'ambient' enemies to existing levels (that aren't part of an arena, but just walk around)
  • Added new artwork and lighting changes to existing levels

Bug fixes

  • Forgot to keep track after so many .. figure out for yourself will ya!

As always, thanks for playing, and keep the feedback coming!

Take care everyone,
Laura - Lead Designer

