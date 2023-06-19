Patch Notes 1.77

OmniCoins & OmniUpgrades
- Omnistones are no longer used directly for upgrades, because rapidly increasing costs led to extreme demand for Omnistone Storage. Instead, Omnistones can be sold at the Specialty Goods Market in exchange for OmniCoins.
- OmniCoins act like a currency and do not have a storage limit.
- Omni upgrades are all unlimited (previously were limited to 10 levels)
- Added unlimited Omni upgrades for productivity (for all production / cultivation / prospecting buildings), capacity (for all Markets), and research speed
- Added omni speed and productivity upgrades for Study, Laboratory, Mage Tower, and Omni Temple
- Added infinite research to boost Omni Temple productivity (items produced per recipe)
- Added OmniCoin cash register quests & upgrades
Market Specialties
- Added new Global Perk: “Specialization”. This costs 4 Quest Coins and allows you to select one item per town as the Town’s ‘Specialty’. Items assigned as a Specialty sell for double coin value and has double max demand (does not affect amount required for fulfillment score).
- A market item can only be the specialty of a single town.
- Specialization perk unlocks three additional perks: Specialization Count, Specialization Value, and Specialization Demand. These perks increase: 1) The number of items that a town can assign as a Specialty, 2) the multiplier on coin value that Specialty items receive, and 3) the multiplier on bonus demand that Specialty items receive
Misc Balance Changes & Improvements
- Added game 'Victory' condition, which is to reach town level 50 in any of your towns. The reward is 1000 Quest Coins. This quest is made visible after reaching level 10 in the Magic biome. It is currently prohibitively difficult to reach, but more upgrades will be added in the future to make it more reasonably achievable. Eventually, completing this quest will also unlock new game modifiers to add new gameplay variation on subsequent playthroughs.
- Modified Town & Global perk costs & effects. Generally the cost growth for each has been made less steep, and the effects are lessened accordingly and use more round numbers. Town & Global Perks also have a max level.
- In cases where the cost for currently purchased levels increased, towns will be given bonus Prestige Points to match the new cost. This should avoid negative values of Perk Points.
- Crafting section headers have a shortcut ‘Upgrade’ button that shows a popup Upgrades menu, filtered to only applicable upgrades for the building
- Right-clicking on an item icon also brings up recipes that use the selected item as an ingredient
- To prevent rapid changes in auto-assigned capacity, the maximum amount of capacity reduced per simulation tick is 5. If a recipe is assessed for auto-assignment and no changes are needed, it enters a 5 tick cooldown before it is assessed again. (If auto-assignment does trigger a change, there is no cooldown before it is assessed again)
- Added Coin XP upgrades: each coin type (including Omni Coins) have 10 levels of upgrades that increase the XP value of related Market items
- Added quests to unlock Coin XP upgrades (involves reaching level 20 in Mountain / Desert / Jungle / Snow / Magic)
- Added ‘Magic Biome Level 10’ milestone quest
- Increased button hitboxes for easier clicking
- Cultivation and Prospecting panels show the harvested items in the filtered inventory panel as well as the natural resources & other inputs
Bug Fixes
- Fixed cursor being blocked by “<” or “>” icons on inventory bars, interfering with tooltip behavior
- Fixed missing Japanese characters
- Fixed missing description of infinite Mana Reactor Productivity research
- Fixed bug: research durations would not update immediately when Research Speed perk changed, if there were no schools assigned to the recipe
- Fixed bug: Shift or Control buttons (that increase Build or Remove building multiple) could be used to remove buildings that were assigned to recipe production capacity, resulting in negative production capacity
Changed files in this update