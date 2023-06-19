Bosses and bug fixes (Build 0.2.1)

I want to start by thanking everyone for playing, reviewing, and spreading the word of this game. This has been an incredible opening week, and has filled me with lots of optimism.

Thanks to everyone who’s told me about bugs they’ve encountered. I’ve been hard at work getting rid of them, as well as adding at least one (intentional) bug into the game. This sanguine styled fella;

Joining the Mosquito will be two other bosses, a massive clumsy slime shark in the Slime Chasm, and the much anticipated mouse ghost in the cathedral.

An early boss that can’t help but fall down.



And a late boss that can only move by teleporting.



Many have probably noticed, due to having seven boss fights in the game, and seven bosses. You might fight bosses in different orders, but you’d always fight the same bosses every run. Now you’ll start to see a little more run variation.

Bug Fixes

Fixed camera jittering at high fps, removed uncapped framerate as it was incompatible with this fix

Smoothed the experience of switching between keyboard and controller

Fixed controller prompts displaying incorrectly on certain buttons.

Fixed map button displaying a tooltip with garbage info on hover.

Fixed Sen being able to moonwalk out of maps, they don’t have moves like that.

Fixed a rare bug that caused players to heal for null health, reducing them down to 0 hp.

Fixed a bug that caused you to temporarily not be able to see hit damage if you stunned a boss right as hit damage visibility was going down.

Visual Changes

Adjusted Sen’s Roll animation to be less still at the end

What’s Next?

The next patch planned is something I’ve been excited to get to for some time. A massive expansion on the passive system, with the express purpose of creating brand new categories of builds. This will be more than a simple rebalancing, though some rebalancing will be included. Loads of brand new passives, systems, even a new engraving will be added.

I hope to see you again when that patch drops, thanks for helping make this game the best it can be!