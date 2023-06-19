The first major update is out!

Characters

I added a character system to the game! You can now select and buy new characters before the start of the race.



Each character has their own starting weapon and stats. Someone is fast and strong, and someone has a stronger weapon.



Most of the characters are not available. They need to be rescued during the run. To do this, the game has a new room. If you clear and save the character, then after the race you can buy it and play as it.





I also read the reviews and made corrections in the update:

Dash Buffed by 30% but cooldown is 30% longer

Increased shotgun starting damage by 50%

Pistol recoil reduced by 75%

Minigun barrel rotation acceleration speed increased by 100%

Now the player does not take damage if he is not in the gameplay with weapons

Crosshair when aiming syncs faster and becomes centered, speed increased by 1500%

Fixed sticky running, now it turns off correctly

I have many more updates, fixes and additions to the game in my plans. You can join beta testers or buy the game. The choice is yours, the main thing is to be with us!