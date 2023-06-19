 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 19 June 2023

Patch 0.8 is live!

Patch 0.8 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update 0.8 is here!

Fixes:

  • Two back-to-back auctions should behave properly now
  • Button icons no longer flicker upon first appearance

New features:

  • When the game asks for a confirmation, you can now press 'Enter' to confirm it

  • There's a loading panel shown when importing an existing pack into a pack

  • You can now like / dislike packs you play directly from the game

  • There's now a 'change round' menu available from the game menu. Might be useful if you want to skip some topics or go directly to the final round

