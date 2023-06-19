Patch 0.8 is live!

The update 0.8 is here!
Fixes:
- Two back-to-back auctions should behave properly now
- Button icons no longer flicker upon first appearance
New features:
-
When the game asks for a confirmation, you can now press 'Enter' to confirm it
-
There's a loading panel shown when importing an existing pack into a pack
-
You can now like / dislike packs you play directly from the game
-
There's now a 'change round' menu available from the game menu. Might be useful if you want to skip some topics or go directly to the final round
Changed files in this update