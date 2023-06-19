Version 0.16.0 is now live! Stairs & Verticality Update!

Hi everyone! This is the biggest update since DeadOS went into Early Access so it's a little special! After two months of work I am proud to bring to you....THE VERTICAL UPDATE!

The buildings are now up to 6 floors high with stairwells between them. Nearly every system had to be altered, redone or improved to support this change.

All of the buildings that were the previous defaults have been adapted into new buildings to support this as well as the level editor being updated so that you can make your own vertical buildings too!

All the current systems in place should work with this new update including the Control Mode and the AI overrides. The military have also been readjusted to sweep these buildings. A lot of work has gone into the system that allows the units to enter and leave the buildings on their commutes / searches / hiding and a lot more will be coming soon to really flesh it out!

As a result of the work involved there may be some performance hits and bugs that will need to be fixed so bear with me in the coming weeks for future fixes and patches based on your feedback. One of the things is that you may experience a slower experience on very large sims. I want to optimise the systems so they will perform better soon.

At the moment all the blood trails still appear on the ground floor but I'm working on that. I wanted to try and get the build into your hands as soon as I could so that I could get your feedback and have more eyes on the game so that the bugs can be found more quickly, and to show that I'm still regularly working on the game and updating it.

I've got a large list of things I want to do next as a result of this update and this is the first step in bringing you exciting new things! I've purposely left the rooftops mostly open so that in the future military may land choppers there for example. Also I will be working on lots of AI changes to work better with these new systems.

I hope you enjoy this latest update and I'm super excited to get your feedback on it! Thanks for waiting for it!