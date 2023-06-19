 Skip to content

Oblivion Override update for 19 June 2023

6.19 Update Log: Optimized Terrains and sound effects of enemies & weapons

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the bug that the two nurse NPCs in Sisters' Clinic could be attacked after player defeated Tristan
  • Fixed the bug that the flying robot in Big Brother store could be attacked
  • Fixed the bug that unable to switch characters in Mecha storehouse
  • Fixed the issue that the boss portal in Greenhouse map wasn’t random under high alert levels
  • Fixed the bug in the second level that the character would turn invisible during passing through pipes before the boss fight with Ripper Wright
  • Fixed the bug that possibly unable to leave the battle room after finishing a battle
  • Fixed some key binding conflicts
Optimization
  • Optimized some terrains in the second level, which prevents players from getting stuck in terrains when using skills with displacement effects
  • Optimized the sound effects of some enemies and weapons
🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3675547700996733483

Check out the current leaderboard

If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!

