6.19 Update Log: Optimized Terrains and sound effects of enemies & weapons

Bug Fixes
- Fixed the bug that the two nurse NPCs in Sisters' Clinic could be attacked after player defeated Tristan
- Fixed the bug that the flying robot in Big Brother store could be attacked
- Fixed the bug that unable to switch characters in Mecha storehouse
- Fixed the issue that the boss portal in Greenhouse map wasn’t random under high alert levels
- Fixed the bug in the second level that the character would turn invisible during passing through pipes before the boss fight with Ripper Wright
- Fixed the bug that possibly unable to leave the battle room after finishing a battle
- Fixed some key binding conflicts
Optimization
- Optimized some terrains in the second level, which prevents players from getting stuck in terrains when using skills with displacement effects
- Optimized the sound effects of some enemies and weapons
