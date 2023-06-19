6.19 Update Log: Optimized Terrains and sound effects of enemies & weapons

Share · View all patches · Build 11507137 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes

Fixed the bug that the two nurse NPCs in Sisters' Clinic could be attacked after player defeated Tristan

Fixed the bug that the flying robot in Big Brother store could be attacked

Fixed the bug that unable to switch characters in Mecha storehouse

Fixed the issue that the boss portal in Greenhouse map wasn’t random under high alert levels

Fixed the bug in the second level that the character would turn invisible during passing through pipes before the boss fight with Ripper Wright

Fixed the bug that possibly unable to leave the battle room after finishing a battle

Fixed some key binding conflicts

Optimization

Optimized some terrains in the second level, which prevents players from getting stuck in terrains when using skills with displacement effects

Optimized the sound effects of some enemies and weapons

🔥The speedrunning event on Speedrun.com is in full swing

The event runs from 6/16 to 6/27, and we invite all gamers from the community to participate!

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1952370/view/3675547700996733483

Check out the current leaderboard

If you encounter any in-game problems, join our official Discord and our admins will help address the issues!