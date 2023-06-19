 Skip to content

Headz Go Racing update for 19 June 2023

Small Update V 0.5.0

Last edited by Wendy

Added some more AI car types to race against (to match players chosen car)
Added tyre friction variations to AI cars,
Tweaked the racing AI (ongoing)
Added more ambiance to some tracks,
Added pit lane messages, to warn of low fuel etc,
Added engine damage, car now gets progressively slower the more damage your car has upto a max value (approx -5 to -10MPH), repair it by going through pit lanes,
Added game tips to the loading screens,
Custom Tracks now temporarily locked,
Fixed some bugs.

