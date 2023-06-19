Patch 0.230601b is available in main branch now!

List of changes:
- System | Fixed a critical error that caused the game to not work on Mac systems.
- Stock Exchange | Portfolio interface has been redesigned to be more user-friendly and now contains more useful information on transactions.
- Finances | Fixed a bug due to which the expenses and income of the company from the buying and selling of shares of other companies were not displayed.
- Agents | Fixed a bug that prevented the Headhunter from being applied to CEOs of other companies.
- Starting conditions | Fixed a bug that sometimes generated an additional shareholder in the launch campaign when starting a new game.
- State Law | Fixed a bug that caused the "Lobby" button to be displayed incorrectly in the governor's menu.
- State Law | Fixed a bug that caused the "Sign" and "Veto" buttons to be blocked for the governor, even if he is completely loyal to your character.
Changed files in this update