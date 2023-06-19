 Skip to content

Plutocracy update for 19 June 2023

Patch 0.230601b is available in main branch now!

Build 11507016

List of changes:

  • System | Fixed a critical error that caused the game to not work on Mac systems.
  • Stock Exchange | Portfolio interface has been redesigned to be more user-friendly and now contains more useful information on transactions.
  • Finances | Fixed a bug due to which the expenses and income of the company from the buying and selling of shares of other companies were not displayed.
  • Agents | Fixed a bug that prevented the Headhunter from being applied to CEOs of other companies.
  • Starting conditions | Fixed a bug that sometimes generated an additional shareholder in the launch campaign when starting a new game.
  • State Law | Fixed a bug that caused the "Lobby" button to be displayed incorrectly in the governor's menu.
  • State Law | Fixed a bug that caused the "Sign" and "Veto" buttons to be blocked for the governor, even if he is completely loyal to your character.

