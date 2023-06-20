Weekly Update #18: Quality of Life

Hello everyone!

This week was focused on interface improvements.

Basically - how to make the game less annoying.

There were a few key issues, like people complaining about unskippable panic.

But I'm still on the fence with shift-adding more units for a selection. (like in standard RTS games)

Progress:

Universal pause, stops Panic/Charge/Skill sequences.

Visible button shortcuts

Selection box is easier to draw now (ignores enemies and disabled units)

DoubleClick to select a single unit for an Advance

Fixed immortal units. You could save a unit if you pressed pause at the right time. The unit would stay alive with 1 HP.

Thank you! ːsteamhappyː

Arek