Winter Falling update for 20 June 2023

Weekly Update #18: Quality of Life

Share · View all patches · Build 11506937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

This week was focused on interface improvements.
Basically - how to make the game less annoying.
There were a few key issues, like people complaining about unskippable panic.
But I'm still on the fence with shift-adding more units for a selection. (like in standard RTS games)

Progress:

  • Universal pause, stops Panic/Charge/Skill sequences.
  • Visible button shortcuts
  • Selection box is easier to draw now (ignores enemies and disabled units)
  • DoubleClick to select a single unit for an Advance
  • Fixed immortal units. You could save a unit if you pressed pause at the right time. The unit would stay alive with 1 HP.

Thank you! ːsteamhappyː
Arek

