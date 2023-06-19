 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 19 June 2023

Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.8 Hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resolved an issue where the 'Good Stomach' trait was overlooked when paired with the 'Foodie' trait.
  • Fixed a problem where the condition values of some gun attachments were incorrectly displayed in firearm tooltips.
  • Adjusted character dialogue to ensure Pastors no longer suggest they can kill zombies.
  • In 'Out of Stock' scenarios, firetrucks now spawn at fire stations in worse condition or not at all.

In this hotfix, I've made some adjustments to better align the narrative and gameplay. Thanks for your feedback!

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, please don't hesitate to reach out via the comments, discussions, or directly at ingeon.shin@gmail.com. Thank you!

Best,
In-geon

