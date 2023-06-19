 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Smushi Come Home update for 19 June 2023

Patch 1.0.6 makes Smushi more accessible!

Share · View all patches · Build 11506770 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We just published a new patch that addresses some smaller issues and adds an easier mode for the obstacle course for better accessibility!

The full patch notes are:

  • Added 'Assist Mode' for the first obstacle course. This will make it easier to complete the course for those that need the extra help
  • Fixed softlock bug when lighting incense at a weird angle in level 3
  • Made the incense room in Level 3 more noticeable since some were running past it easily
  • Fixed audio issue when quitting game near a running faucet
  • Fixed softlock when trying to start the Big Boom Boom while holding an acorn
  • Updated launcher icon

Let us know if you run in any more issues or have suggestions for the game! :)

And of course happy Next Fest and lots of fun with new indie demos :D

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1740302 Depot 1740302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1740303 Depot 1740303
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link