Patch 1.0.6 makes Smushi more accessible!

We just published a new patch that addresses some smaller issues and adds an easier mode for the obstacle course for better accessibility!

The full patch notes are:

Added 'Assist Mode' for the first obstacle course. This will make it easier to complete the course for those that need the extra help

Fixed softlock bug when lighting incense at a weird angle in level 3

Made the incense room in Level 3 more noticeable since some were running past it easily

Fixed audio issue when quitting game near a running faucet

Fixed softlock when trying to start the Big Boom Boom while holding an acorn

Updated launcher icon

Let us know if you run in any more issues or have suggestions for the game! :)

And of course happy Next Fest and lots of fun with new indie demos :D

Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion