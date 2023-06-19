Patch 1.0.6 makes Smushi more accessible!

We just published a new patch that addresses some smaller issues and adds an easier mode for the obstacle course for better accessibility!
The full patch notes are:
- Added 'Assist Mode' for the first obstacle course. This will make it easier to complete the course for those that need the extra help
- Fixed softlock bug when lighting incense at a weird angle in level 3
- Made the incense room in Level 3 more noticeable since some were running past it easily
- Fixed audio issue when quitting game near a running faucet
- Fixed softlock when trying to start the Big Boom Boom while holding an acorn
- Updated launcher icon
Let us know if you run in any more issues or have suggestions for the game! :)
And of course happy Next Fest and lots of fun with new indie demos :D
Your Mooneyes and SomeHumbleOnion
Changed files in this update