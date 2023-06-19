- Main Menu: The quit dialog has the appropriate message now
- Main Menu: Story button it’s renamed to “Mission Select”
- Player: You can control the ship both with (A) / (D) and the arrow keys
- Steam Deck / Gamepad: You can go back to the previous screen with (B) on all screens now
- Mission Directive > Finish the level without collecting ANY coins: Bug fixed
- Continue: The Continue button now sends the player to the next playable level
- Story: The crash that happens when you finish the last open level (and there is a locked bonus level next) bug it’s fixed
- Story: Game Complete screen added when you finish the last unlocked level
- SFX > Achievement: The achievement sound now respects the SFX volume level
- BGM > Act 3: Changed the soundtrack to “Steamtech Mayhem” by Eric Matyas
The Battle for Vega Summer Playtest update for 19 June 2023
Patch 01 (v0.3.6.0)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
