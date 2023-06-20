Espresso Tycoon - Update 2

Dear Coffee Lovers,

We're a bit stunned by how positively you've reviewed our game; it really means a lot to us! As promised, we're serving up another update!

But before we explain what's actually in this update, here's a brief instruction.

Some of you reported that there might be a problem starting the mission after the update. This issue could be related to Steam and not the game itself. If you encounter a problem like that, please check your local files here:





Sometimes Steam can have issues with updates, and this is a simple solution. :)

Here's what we've done:



automating the payment of electricity and internet bills - now the Handyman can take care of it (you have to hire them first ːsteamhappyː )

we corrected the calculation of the coffee speed percentage

we fixed the problem related to the goal in the mission in Paris (regarding making coffee with toppings) - now, the use of any toppings will complete the task

we have fixed the carpets that were not allowing customers to stand on them (and sometimes blocked the entrance to the coffee shop)

the cash register sound is more pleasant

we have made some corrections to the Japanese, French, and Korean translations

we have improved the counting of supplies and supply priority (previously it was possible that you could have all the right ingredients, and it still showed that you could not prepare coffee)

we also improved the way of hanging paintings (in some places it was difficult to hang them)

we corrected the fact that Hot Chocolate was appearing in the Supplies window in two different places

customers in Cape Town (Sandbox) will no longer give negative reviews for lack of AC and lack of plants

we improved research in Sandbox (no longer will search for items such as "No Fruits" in the Coffee Editor

we fixed customer avoidance of certain deco items

we fixed the fact that the allow animals button did not load right after loading a previously saved game

we improved placing on long conveyor tables

we fixed the texture on the vintage lamp

we fixed the British Sofa (you couldn't put it in some places)

we fixed an issue where you could not pick supply box in the park if it landed in the river

and some other minor bug fixes ːsteamhappyː







Many, many thanks to those who helped us test this update!

Remember to change your version of the game for yourself on Steam:



It would be good to restart Steam, too - to be sure you have the newest version of the game ːsteamhappyː

We wouldn't be here without you!

We're working on the next update, too! Stay tuned!

P.S. Don't forget to join our Discord channel ːsteamhappyː

