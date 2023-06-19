Patch 1.9.4.9 Is Now Available!

Hello everyone!
Patch 1.9.4.9 has just been released.
Here are the details:
Fixes
- Hosting The Bread Fair (Event): an additional debuff was applied on reload
- Reloading the game while a fair was active increased the number of visitors
