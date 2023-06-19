 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Foundation update for 19 June 2023

Patch 1.9.4.9 Is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 11506668 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.9.4.9 has just been released.

Here are the details:

Fixes

  • Hosting The Bread Fair (Event): an additional debuff was applied on reload
  • Reloading the game while a fair was active increased the number of visitors

Changed files in this update

Foundation Content Depot 690831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link