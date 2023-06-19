July - New season start preliminary information.

Captains!
New season will start in July on the Caribbean Server
Key points that we wanted to share as soon as possible (before the main announcement)
- There will only be PARTIAL XP reset. There will be a safe xp level that will be kept for all captains. We are considering a 3rd rate to be this level but will post on this decision later this week.
- This week we will start a pre-wipe event with XP bonuses so people who want to start next season in a lineship will have a chance to get to that safe xp level
Changed depots in dirty branch