Naval Action update for 19 June 2023

July - New season start preliminary information.

Naval Action update for 19 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Captains!

New season will start in July on the Caribbean Server
Key points that we wanted to share as soon as possible (before the main announcement)

  • There will only be PARTIAL XP reset. There will be a safe xp level that will be kept for all captains. We are considering a 3rd rate to be this level but will post on this decision later this week.
  • This week we will start a pre-wipe event with XP bonuses so people who want to start next season in a lineship will have a chance to get to that safe xp level

Changed depots in dirty branch

Naval Action Content Depot 311311
