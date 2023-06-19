Update v0.2.daceca4

This update is primarily aimed at addressing performance issues, but also includes a variety of smaller feature updates. Please let us know if you encounter issues!

Please note: this update is not our monthly major update, that will be coming at the start of July. We'll have a blog post about what's coming in the update, soon!

Gameplay

Improved the visualisation of slopes and height changes * height differences should be easier to "read" now.

Optimised many aspects of the track loading procedure to improve load times.

Optimised mesh-generation in-game to improve performance.

Optimised how the people dodge cars, to improve performance.

Added more details to the Formula car's textures to bring it in line with the other cars.

Multiple physics tweaks to all cars to improve handling feeling.

Improved how cars behave when tyres lose contact with the road surface.

Adjusted gravity :)

Added a slipstreaming effect.

Pitcrews will now attempt to avoid vehicles!

Improved the AI logic relating to pitstops (in multiple ways * more improvements coming).

Slightly randomised the AI skill when adding a new AI driver.

Small updates to Beachville track to improve driveability.

200% render scale no longer available, due to an underlying Unity engine issue.

FIXED: Ghost car no longer remains visible after a race restart.

FIXED: Reversing is no longer broken when coasting backwards.

FIXED: A crowd of people can no longer throw a car into the air.

FIXED: AI should no longer ignore the first AI node at the start of a race.

Audio

Silenced engine sounds when the game is paused.

Silenced engine sounds when loading/restarting a track.

User Interface

FIXED: Damage and tyre wear bars can no longer exceed the maximum value.

FIXED: Pressing "refresh" in the Workshop list, no longer resets your tag selection.

Track Editor