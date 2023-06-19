Update v0.2.daceca4

This update is primarily aimed at addressing performance issues, but also includes a variety of smaller feature updates. Please let us know if you encounter issues!
Please note: this update is not our monthly major update, that will be coming at the start of July. We'll have a blog post about what's coming in the update, soon!
Gameplay
- Improved the visualisation of slopes and height changes * height differences should be easier to "read" now.
- Optimised many aspects of the track loading procedure to improve load times.
- Optimised mesh-generation in-game to improve performance.
- Optimised how the people dodge cars, to improve performance.
- Added more details to the Formula car's textures to bring it in line with the other cars.
- Multiple physics tweaks to all cars to improve handling feeling.
- Improved how cars behave when tyres lose contact with the road surface.
- Adjusted gravity :)
- Added a slipstreaming effect.
- Pitcrews will now attempt to avoid vehicles!
- Improved the AI logic relating to pitstops (in multiple ways * more improvements coming).
- Slightly randomised the AI skill when adding a new AI driver.
- Small updates to Beachville track to improve driveability.
- 200% render scale no longer available, due to an underlying Unity engine issue.
- FIXED: Ghost car no longer remains visible after a race restart.
- FIXED: Reversing is no longer broken when coasting backwards.
- FIXED: A crowd of people can no longer throw a car into the air.
- FIXED: AI should no longer ignore the first AI node at the start of a race.
Audio
- Silenced engine sounds when the game is paused.
- Silenced engine sounds when loading/restarting a track.
User Interface
- FIXED: Damage and tyre wear bars can no longer exceed the maximum value.
- FIXED: Pressing "refresh" in the Workshop list, no longer resets your tag selection.
Track Editor
- FIXED: Objects no longer float when importing a height map from file.
- FIXED: The colour map on exported land maps no longer references "Oil".
- FIXED: StreetCircuit type tracks can now be saved and uploaded correctly.
