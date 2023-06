Share · View all patches · Build 11506469 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

IT'S ALMOST TIME!

Join us tomorrow at 2pm CET as we countdown to the release of Dragon Dawn! 🥳

The content pack (+ Wyvern Update) will be available at 3pm CET!

Get notified when we go live:

Wishlist Dragon Dawn now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2367860/Age_of_Wonders_4_Dragon_Dawn/