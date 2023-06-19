 Skip to content

bugTDX update for 19 June 2023

update 16

Share · View all patches · Build 11506445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

added different language prompt by checking user's language

added 10 new achievements
FLAMING OIL
STONE
VICTORY + (changed)
VICTORY ++
VICTORY +++
VICTORY ++++
NERD
CITY BUILDING
RICH
ULTRA BOOST
HMM

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2336161 Depot 2336161
  • Loading history…
