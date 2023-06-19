Update, Version 20230619

English
############Content################
[Lost in the Sand]Finished the content of the 3rd battle of the final confrontation. (This part is not available to play at the moment.)
############System#################
Changed draw and refresh functions of skill windows.
############Debug#################
Fixed a bug that "Takedown by Surprise" can be used in battles.
Fixed mouse control issues with skill windows that have multiple pages.
简体中文
############Content################
【迷失于沙粒中】完成了最后一段剧情中第三场战斗的内容。
############System#################
改变了技能窗口的绘制和重绘函数。
############Debug#################
修复了【推倒】可以在战斗中使用的Bug
修复了有多个页面的技能窗口和鼠标交互式发生的异常。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/d757c44d
Changed files in this update