Update, Version 20230619

English

############Content################

[Lost in the Sand]Finished the content of the 3rd battle of the final confrontation. (This part is not available to play at the moment.)

############System#################

Changed draw and refresh functions of skill windows.

############Debug#################

Fixed a bug that "Takedown by Surprise" can be used in battles.

Fixed mouse control issues with skill windows that have multiple pages.

简体中文

############Content################

【迷失于沙粒中】完成了最后一段剧情中第三场战斗的内容。

############System#################

改变了技能窗口的绘制和重绘函数。

############Debug#################

修复了【推倒】可以在战斗中使用的Bug

修复了有多个页面的技能窗口和鼠标交互式发生的异常。

