Highline Volleyball VR update for 19 June 2023

Early Access Patch notes 0.3.1.0 19 June 2023

19 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay :

  • Improved Synthwave court graphics and Six Coconut beach
  • Fix some rare cases of bot being idle while gaining service and alternating roles
  • Fix some cases where the teammate and the opponent could run to the opposite side
  • Oculus Quest2 : Fix for ball interactions not working properly when Virtual Desktop or Airlink is having a high latency

Engine :

  • Fix intial window placement can be wrong on some multi monitor setup, not taking into account primary monitor issue but nearest monitor instead

