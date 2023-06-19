Early Access Patch notes 0.3.1.0 19 June 2023

Gameplay :
- Improved Synthwave court graphics and Six Coconut beach
- Fix some rare cases of bot being idle while gaining service and alternating roles
- Fix some cases where the teammate and the opponent could run to the opposite side
- Oculus Quest2 : Fix for ball interactions not working properly when Virtual Desktop or Airlink is having a high latency
Engine :
- Fix intial window placement can be wrong on some multi monitor setup, not taking into account primary monitor issue but nearest monitor instead
