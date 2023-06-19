 Skip to content

End State update for 19 June 2023

June update 0.2.0

Build 11506084

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Early Access 0.2.0: June 2023

New features:

  • Initial implementation of region alarm level
  • Initial implementation of enemy reinforcements
  • Initial implementation of rocket launcher
  • New mission type: infiltration
  • Extraction for missions: player characters can leave missions by going to the edges of map
  • Shop for trading items
  • Enemy corpses are lootable

Other:

  • Mission rewards adjusted to have more emphasis on looting
  • Adjustments to lighting settings
  • Adjustments to post-processing effects
  • Adjustments to satellite map graphics
  • Adjustments to menu graphics
  • Adjustments to fog of war
  • Missions start in tactical satellite view
  • Added foliage transparency fading based on camera proximity
  • Vertical sync added to settings

Minor changes:

  • Weapons now use magazines
  • Preliminary mission descriptions
  • Adjustments to UI
  • 83% less beards for characters

