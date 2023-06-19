June update 0.2.0

Early Access 0.2.0: June 2023
New features:
- Initial implementation of region alarm level
- Initial implementation of enemy reinforcements
- Initial implementation of rocket launcher
- New mission type: infiltration
- Extraction for missions: player characters can leave missions by going to the edges of map
- Shop for trading items
- Enemy corpses are lootable
Other:
- Mission rewards adjusted to have more emphasis on looting
- Adjustments to lighting settings
- Adjustments to post-processing effects
- Adjustments to satellite map graphics
- Adjustments to menu graphics
- Adjustments to fog of war
- Missions start in tactical satellite view
- Added foliage transparency fading based on camera proximity
- Vertical sync added to settings
Minor changes:
- Weapons now use magazines
- Preliminary mission descriptions
- Adjustments to UI
- 83% less beards for characters
Changed files in this update