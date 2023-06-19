Trigger Fever Version 0.11.1 Update: Exciting Changes and Bug Fixes Await!

Hello, Trigger Fever enthusiasts!

We are thrilled to announce the release of Version 0.11.1 for Trigger Fever, packed with fantastic enhancements and crucial bug fixes that will take your gameplay experience to the next level. This update brings several improvements based on your valuable feedback, making the game even more enjoyable and engaging. Let's dive into the exciting changes you can expect:

Taser Weapon Rework

We have revamped the Taser weapon to provide a more satisfying and impactful gameplay experience. Get ready to zap your opponents with renewed power and precision! Convenient UI for Weapon and Skin Selection

Say goodbye to cumbersome pop-ups! With our new user interface, you can effortlessly change your weapon and skin without the need to open the big popup. Enjoy seamless customization and get back into the action in no time. Personalize Your Player with Local Name

Make your mark on the battlefield by assigning a unique local name to your player. Stand out from the crowd and let your opponents know who they're up against!

Now, let's address some of the pesky bugs we've squashed:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where not all sounds played during online multiplayer matches. Prepare to immerse yourself in the full audio experience.

Resolved a bug where the white damage tint only appeared on the client side. Now, damage effects will be accurately represented for all players.

Rectified a situation where players could move and shoot before the game countdown finished. Enjoy fair gameplay with the intended start time.

Fixed an issue where pressing enter in the chat field would create a keyboard player unintentionally. Say goodbye to those accidental keyboard warriors!

Resolved weird behavior caused by pressing "B" on certain popups to go back. Now, navigating the game interface will be smooth and glitch-free.

Fixed a bug that prevented controller users from selecting the chat if they were not the room leader. Everyone can now participate in the conversation.

Addressed an issue where a player's frame wouldn't appear when entering a room with another player already in it. Now, all players will be properly displayed.

We hope these improvements and bug fixes enhance your Trigger Fever experience, making each match even more thrilling and enjoyable. We appreciate your continued support and valuable feedback, which helps us shape the game to meet your expectations.

Thank you for being part of the Trigger Fever community, and we look forward to seeing you in the arena!

Stay trigger-happy,

Rotstudio