New 0.06 Update

Hi everyone!

The new update is here!

Main Gameplay Changes

Automatization - Bridges

This new system allows you to connect the cells together and let your goblins move the slaves around these cells so you will be able to focus more on the expansion, or some other "stuff".

It is only possible to connect any neighboring cells together so you will have to think of a good layout that will work out the best for you.

*You will have to progress through the main story to unlock this feature.

*This system will continue to receive more updates in the future so expect changes. It may also be not very intuitive at the beginning, but I plan on improving it the nearest update.

More story and new character



She is not very happy to be here though.

Private room

You will finally be able to build something for yourself. A private room made just for you and for any special slaves, which you wish to keep save from others, until you will finally be allowed to leave your virginhood.

Storage room

If you need to expand your storage then this is the room for you. Each new room will increase your storage capacity by 200, for each resource.

Quality of Life changes

Goblin exit UI

Now when dragging the goblins around a new UI is shown at the top of the screen. It will work as if dragging them into the Center Hall.

Notifications

In settings you can change the way the notifications are displayed. Until now the game was displaying one notification at the time, but this option will make it so all the notifications will be shown at once.

Balance changes

Reputation system

Now every request will cost you your reputation points, and after using it all, your request will not be accepted. However, with every new day you will get some of the reputation back.

Removing slaves from the New Captive cells

From now, some of the slaves that you leave in the New Captive cell for too long will be removed, so make sure to move them somewhere else to not lose them by accident.

Bug fixes and other stuff

Cow girl outfit fix and more details added to the textures

21:9 screen ratio support

shaman's dialog portraits update

other random bugs

Achievements

Because itch does not have an achievement system I will be creating an UI window where you will be able to view them. And for steam they will be also implemented in steam's achievement system.

Thanks for reading :)