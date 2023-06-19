UPDATE v0.3.6.19

New Features
- Added colorable plastic/plexi ball guides (similar to metal ball guides)
- Cabinet Type selector and new widebody cabinet type. The selector appears in Cabinet Editing Mode
- Added editor mode keys: 1, 2, 3 to easily access the Edit, Cabinet and Logic modes, respectively
- Made top-rail posts colorable
- Added hard rubber post variant to metal post (found in variant dropdown in object panel after spawning and selecting a standard metal post)
- Added numeric indicators to component icons to show # of variants available
General Gameplay Improvements
- Changed the Multiball Spawner to one ball instead of three and sized it to normal ball size so it can be sued to check lane widths etc.
- Raised height of apron to prevent balls being trapped between apron and glass
- Improved wire gate bounce and spring behavior
- Improved color selection/setting on several objects
- Slightly lowered plunger shot power
- Improved loading of table menue images to avoid blank tiles
- Added slight bounce to metal
- Add ball hit sounds to top rail
- Lengthened fade-in time on room/shop loading
Bug Fixes
- Fixed bug with round targets spawning backward and default color not saving unless changed
- After spawning, plastic nut default color was not saving unless changed before saving
- Set multiball spawner so its collision state matches its visibility
- Fixed color bug present in apron and wood surround
- Fixed issue with choosing a new table from the menu while in Logic Mode. Doing so caused Logic Mode not to work temporarily.
- Fixed inability to move objects when in Logic Mode after loading of a table after having already opened one
- Fixed kicker kicking out two balls after locking
- Fixed kicker not kicking out after ball loss (multiball soon)
Notes
Customizable metal walls may appear slightly wonky after this update as we slightly widened the curvature of the nodes
Changed files in this update