Huge Update! - v.0.6.3.1

Greetings, survivors!

We hope you're enjoying the summer season ☀ we've been busy working on a huge update here at Shotx, to make your summer days even more awesome!

We're super excited about this update because it's our biggest one yet. We want to express our gratitude once again for all the support, feedback, and bug reports you've provided. Now, let's jump right into what's new in this update.

New Combat Cards!

Combat is a HUGE part of The Dead Await and this update brings 13 new cards for you to unlock! We've also included some extra cards that are available right from the beginning of the game.

There's "Scatterstorm" for when you need to shoot through the whole mob of zombies at once and "Bonebreaker" for - well, to crush some bones and make sure the enemy remembers it with status effects.

New Equipment & Weapons!

That's right! We've also added many new weapons and equipment. Crowbar? Check. Denim jacket? Check! Umm.. a nice comfy beanie? Yep, also check!

Now you know what you're wishing for when the loot drops 😉

New NPCs & Side Quests!

We've also added new side quests along with new NPCs, some of which are also available in the Prologue version. I'm not going to spoil too much, so here's a sneak peek at what's hiding in West Bazaar!

Positive Character Status Effects 😍

Get ready for a boost of positivity with our latest character status effects! Introducing Adrenaline, Healing, Enraged, and Courage, these temporary buffs will give your character a significant stat boost. Feel the rush of Adrenaline, restore your health with Healing, unleash your inner power with Enraged, and bolster your bravery with Courage.

But that's not all! We've also introduced three new health items to aid you in your journey. Say hello to Booster, Kill Pill, and Death Drive. These items all have a chance to result in a positive status effect.

New Features!

Besides the new content mentioned above, we've also been working on some new features.

We've introduced a new feature that adds ownership to cubes in the game. Now, if you're near a cube that has an owner, they can interrupt your actions. For instance, if you're attempting to loot a house and the owner is present, they will intervene and prevent you from proceeding. It adds an extra layer of challenge and realism to your gameplay experience. Stay alert and be mindful of the owners!

We've taken note that players who are new to card combat might feel a bit overwhelmed when playing TDA for the first time. Even after completing the tutorial, they may have some questions and uncertainties. To address this, we've made an exciting addition to the game.

Introducing the journal in combat mode! Now, players can access helpful tips and information whenever they need it. Whether you're in the midst of a challenging battle or simply looking to refine your strategy, the journal is there to assist you along the way.

Another addition to the combat mode is the card hover tip. When hovering over cards with special effects, you'll now see what each effect does. We're also planning to add a new game option in the future for those who want to disable this functionality.

New cube type!? Yep!! We've introduced a new cube type that can be tied to gaining specific positive status effects. Next time you're lost in the woods, you might find spring water cube or even a wishing tree one that will result in a healing status effect being applied to your group. These cubes also have a recharge timer set, so you can't continuously keep returning to abuse it.

Important Bug Fixes

We've gone through all the bug reports and fixed some pretty important bugs. Make sure to read the changelog, and if you manage to come across a bug that's not listed here, please do report it to us! 😇

NOTE REGARDING THIS UPDATE: It's advised to start a new game because of some major changes. Loading an older version savefile might work, but may end up being bugged.

Have fun! 🥳

Please note that some of the listed changes might not affect the prologue version.

v.0.6.3.1

ADDED:

Added: New combat card - Double Stab (Melee Bladed)

Added: New combat card - Quick Stab (Melee Bladed)

Added: New combat card - Backstab (Melee Bladed)

Added: New combat card - Piercing Passion (Melee Bladed)

Added: New combat card - Blunt Force (Melee Blunt)

Added: New combat card - Bonebreaker (Melee Blunt)

Added: New combat card - Brutal Strike (Melee Blunt)

Added: New combat card - Headshot (Pistols)

Added: New combat card - Viper's Strike (Pistols)

Added: New combat card - Silver Bullet (Pistols)

Added: New combat card - Scatterstorm (Shotguns)

Added: New combat card - Annihilator (Shotguns)

Added: New combat card - Shotgun Impact (Shotguns)

Zone 1 combat cards are now finalized

New companion: Gregg

Added: New main quest - The Truth Unveiled

Completed Bazaar - Central Hub

Completed West Bazaar

New feature: cubes can now have an owner and interrupt player action (e.g. looting/stealing)

Added: New NPC - Kako

Added: New NPC - Yuri

Added: New NPC - Ryan "The Shadow"

Added: New NPC - Matt Black

Added: New NPC - Jonny Jolls

Added: New main quest - Little Girl, Big Plans

Added: New main quest - Adventure Begins

Added: Miniboss - Twins

Added: Gregg combat animations

Added: Abandoned Warehouse in West Bazaar

Added: West Bazaar crowd scene

Added: Enemies can apply block on combat start

Added: Camp interactions & party management

All zone 1 equipment items are now finalized

Added: New item - Fighter Gloves

Added: New item - Rusty Pipe

Added: New item - Crowbar

Added: New item - Kompakt S1

Added: New item - Old Revolver

Added: New item - Sawed-off Shotgun

Added: New item - Beanie

Added: New item - Sweater

Added: New item - Denim Jacket

Added a new side quest: Debts To Be Paid

Added a new side quest: Rebuilding Bazaar: Jake

Added a new side quest: Rebuilding Bazaar: Michael

You can now access Journal/Catalogue during combat

Added: New tips during combat

Added a new journal tip: Combat Status Effects

Added a new cube: Spring Water

Added a new cube: Wishing Tree

Added a new cube type: Healing (adds healing character status effect)

Added a new item: Death Drive (% chance to add courage)

Added a new item: Kill Pill (% chance to add enraged)

Added a new item: Booster (% chance to add adrenaline)

Character status effects rework: added more positive effects (Adrenaline, Healing, Enraged, Courage)

Added a new journal tip: Character Status Effects

Added a new side quest: Father & The Doll

Save files: Added prologue check

Added: Deh Billy non-prologue dialogue

Added: Hover tip that appears when hovering over the card to explain what it's special effects are

FIXED: