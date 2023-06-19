- New hints and enemy types in the first areas.
- New mechanic explanations and button color hints
- Level Up stat weapon category hints added
- Fixed bug where stored items have been doublicated
- Fixed bug to access secret area in "Sky Plateau" stage
- Different optimizations
GINSHA Playtest update for 19 June 2023
Playtest Update 0.9.35 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
