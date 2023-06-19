 Skip to content

GINSHA Playtest update for 19 June 2023

Playtest Update 0.9.35 Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

  • New hints and enemy types in the first areas.
  • New mechanic explanations and button color hints
  • Level Up stat weapon category hints added
  • Fixed bug where stored items have been doublicated
  • Fixed bug to access secret area in "Sky Plateau" stage
  • Different optimizations

