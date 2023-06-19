Helping the Hotties 0.9 is now LIVE on Steam!

Hey, guys!

🏕️ After months of hard work, everything is ready for the latest and highly anticipated Helping the Hotties update to come alive here on Steam. Here is everything you need to know about the update!

📃 After you wake up from yet another dream about the eclipse, at first it appears to be just another day at camp. But the eclipse is happening tonight, and there are a lot of things to do before the evening comes. Be careful, though, because there are also plenty of distractions as the hotties are feeling as adventurous as ever. And the beautiful head camp counselor is looking at your every move.

📦 Don’t forget to check out all of the different paths of the story because they all lead to different unforgettable experiences with the hotties at camp. During the development of this update, which has been filled with creativity and dedication, we have put in a lot of time and effort into delivering hot scenes that you will be thinking about for a long time to come.

🔧 Around a twenty thousand hours have been spent on the development of the project so far, and at the moment we are finishing the voiceovers, adjusting things as needed, and testing choices, paths of the story, and features like animations, achievements and missions, diary and panties. There are a lot of details that have been meticulously crafted to immerse you in this journey and bring all of the characters to life.

📄But that’s not all! As of this update, the complete and official walkthrough has been added as a feature you can access from inside the game, available to everyone who purchased it. Therefore, if you are interested in finding out how to access certain parts of the story that interest you while preserving the excitement of discovery, just click on the last button on the right under the dialogue box!

🧷Are you ready to explore the depths of your desires in this Helping the Hotties update? It’s almost here, and that’s why you need to stay tuned for more teasers and information. Please find us on other platforms and leave us feedback to help us make Helping the Hotties even better.

Cheers!