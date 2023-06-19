 Skip to content

无限之书：侠之章 Story Of Infinity: Xia update for 19 June 2023

Second update on 19 June

Second update on 19 June

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To all warriors:

[Story of Infinity:Xia] will be updated on steam on June 19, 2023 ,this update is feature and system content.

  1. Inheritance system changes: After the number of inherits reaches the upper limit of six, you can choose one to replace when you get a new Inheritance.
  2. Changed boss randomization: On high level Scene or Difficulty 5, double boss rooms will appear randomly.

The above content can help you to explore adventure, We wish you a happy trip! Thank you for your support.

YOUGU Studio
06.19.2023

