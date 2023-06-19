Second update on 19 June

To all warriors:

[Story of Infinity:Xia] will be updated on steam on June 19, 2023 ,this update is feature and system content.

Inheritance system changes: After the number of inherits reaches the upper limit of six, you can choose one to replace when you get a new Inheritance. Changed boss randomization: On high level Scene or Difficulty 5, double boss rooms will appear randomly.

The above content can help you to explore adventure, We wish you a happy trip! Thank you for your support.

YOUGU Studio

06.19.2023