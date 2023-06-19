 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 19 June 2023

Update 2022.0.12 (v28)

  • Champion of the day fixed
  • New infographics of how much of the lap/race is remaining
  • Waiting players correctly aligned
  • Minor fix during intro screen when spectating/waiting for the race
  • Lava 250P rider fix

