- Champion of the day fixed
- New infographics of how much of the lap/race is remaining
- Waiting players correctly aligned
- Minor fix during intro screen when spectating/waiting for the race
- Lava 250P rider fix
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 19 June 2023
Update 2022.0.12 (v28)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
