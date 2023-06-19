Hi ! I hope you are all doing well ! This update focuses on 3 things, input, UI and drivetrain.

Lets start with drivetrain update. Since drivetrain in Pure Rock Crawling is fully physical simulation, which means both torque applied to the differential and difflock can be controlled separately for front and rear. It is direct influence from few updates ago where I reworked the whole system. But until now there was only four wheel drive and difflock on or off for both axles. With today's update you can now disengage 4x4 and remain in 2x4 drive with rear wheels being driven. Additionally you can choose to lock diffs both for front and rear independently. This truly shows the physical simulation behind these systems :)



Adding these options required some improvements in the UI to show the player current status of the drivetrain. So I added whole new UI to the game showing what is currently engaged and whats not. Adding to this I cleaned up the gearbox widget and moved the pitch/roll indicator to make it more clear to read.

Lastly I added indicators of what your key bindings currently are to avoid being confused about what button lock which diff :) Also If you are controller player, UI will show separate icons for gamepad.

**IMPORATNT for keyboard players

You may encounter problems with key bindings. It could show as having multiple functions attached to one key. To remedy this you may have to delete this file (to be safe make a backup copy of it):

%LOCALAPPDATA% \PureRockCrawling\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\input.ini**

Full update list:

fixed reverse being overpowered and with no engine sounds

fixed gearbox loosing gear after crash

ability to change 4x4 to 2x4

separate difflock control

UI improvements

tire grip tweaks

UI key mapping hints

improvemed gamepad UI settings

As always, if you have any problems or suggestions, let me know in the forums !

Take care and have fun !