Tower Unite update for 19 June 2023

Hot Fix for 0.16.11.0

Tower Unite update for 19 June 2023

Hot Fix for 0.16.11.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses issues from the new update.

Changes

  • Improved rocket jumping prediction and fixed rocket jumps going through walls
  • Arcade: Removed the bonus activator ring feature to Dragon's Treasure, making it easier to get the bonus wheel spin
  • Condo: Added Diamond Glass, TV Static, Radioactive Sludge, and Simple Tile Floor materials to the Condo materials
  • Condo: Renamed "Allow Magic Trampoline" permission to "Allow Movement Items"
  • Condo: Ice Potion now disables if "Allow Movement Items" permission is disabled
  • Condo: Umbrella now disables if "Allow Movement Items" permission is disabled
  • Condo: Ghost floating now disables if "Allow Movement Items" permission is disabled
  • Adjusted Minigame Air Dash velocity

Bug Fixes

  • Condo: Fixed Media Players not always establishing a connection with other Media Players
  • Condo: Fixed Custom Spawn Point not working in Art Studio Condo
  • Condo: Fixed Custom Spawn Point not activating when placed on an item directly
  • Condo: Fixed Security Cameras rendering even when not on the current channel of a media player
  • Condo: Fixed Canvas Screen emissive default
  • Condo: Fixed Libretro Arcades not animating their idlescreens
  • Condo: Fixed Laser Projector, Fog Machine, and Bubble Machine not being togglable with IO
  • Condo: Fixed Media Players not rendering frames if the root media player is far away or not in view
  • Arcade: Fixed Dragon's Treasure treasures not always counting when they fall into the collection area
  • Fixed workshop editor player animation preview not working

