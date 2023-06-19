Hot Fix for 0.16.11.0

Share · View all patches · Build 11505466 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 16:06:02 UTC by Wendy

This update addresses issues from the new update.

Changes

Improved rocket jumping prediction and fixed rocket jumps going through walls

Arcade: Removed the bonus activator ring feature to Dragon's Treasure, making it easier to get the bonus wheel spin

Condo: Added Diamond Glass, TV Static, Radioactive Sludge, and Simple Tile Floor materials to the Condo materials

Condo: Renamed "Allow Magic Trampoline" permission to "Allow Movement Items"

Condo: Ice Potion now disables if "Allow Movement Items" permission is disabled

Condo: Umbrella now disables if "Allow Movement Items" permission is disabled

Condo: Ghost floating now disables if "Allow Movement Items" permission is disabled

Adjusted Minigame Air Dash velocity

Bug Fixes

Condo: Fixed Media Players not always establishing a connection with other Media Players

Condo: Fixed Custom Spawn Point not working in Art Studio Condo

Condo: Fixed Custom Spawn Point not activating when placed on an item directly

Condo: Fixed Security Cameras rendering even when not on the current channel of a media player

Condo: Fixed Canvas Screen emissive default

Condo: Fixed Libretro Arcades not animating their idlescreens

Condo: Fixed Laser Projector, Fog Machine, and Bubble Machine not being togglable with IO

Condo: Fixed Media Players not rendering frames if the root media player is far away or not in view

Arcade: Fixed Dragon's Treasure treasures not always counting when they fall into the collection area

Fixed workshop editor player animation preview not working

Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

https://discord.gg/pixeltail

We love awesome people like you!

We're also active on Twitter!

https://twitter.com/PixelTailGames

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

https://trello.com/b/6BwRMiPw/tower-unite-roadmap

Take a peek at what's being worked on every week in our weekly dev logs! There's bound to be something interesting every week!

http://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/devupdates/weekly-dev-logs

Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.

For bug reports: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/bug-report/18

For suggestions: https://forums.pixeltailgames.com/c/suggestions/7

<3 PixelTail Games