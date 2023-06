Share · View all patches · Build 11505312 · Last edited 19 June 2023 – 12:39:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Soon, the Fernbus Coach Simulator add-on Denmark will be released.

As the title suggests, we are going to the north of Europe this time, to Denmark.

You can get a few impressions in a first work-in-progress video trailer.

You can also add the add-on to your wishlist now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1446990/Fernbus_Simulator__Dnemark/