Longvinter update for 19 June 2023

1.10b hotfix 7

Build 11505302 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Casino Chicken Game Adjustment: We've modified the win rate to ensure fair play.
  • Chicken Dice Game Cap: The maximum deposit amount is now set at 6000Mk to maintain a balanced gaming experience.
  • Placement Duplication Bug: Addressed and rectified the issue causing items to duplicate when placing them.
  • Fix for Boats: Players can no longer go out of bounds with boats.
  • Language Translations: Updated and improved for user convenience.
  • Mod Updates: Added ability for modders to update their workshop content inside the mod upload menu
  • Character Fix: Corrected an issue preventing women characters' eyes from switching.
  • Icon Update: Rectified the duplication of icons for Long barrel and Short barrel items.
  • Casino Chicken Game Bug: Fixed a bug that allowed the casino chicken game to activate multiple times before the completion of the first game.
  • Shooting Exploit: Fixed an exploit where shooting behind oneself was possible when aiming at one's feet.
  • Player Vendor MK Exploit: Resolved an issue allowing player vendors to exploit the MK system.

