Research and Balance Update

Hello everyone,

We have decided to split the upcoming content patch into several parts in order to deliver the new changes and improvements to you as quickly as possible. These updates will make your journey through the Void more exciting and enjoyable.

And yes, the new patch is now available for download! The current version of the game is 11965. Let's take a detailed look at what is included in today's Research and Balance rework update.

New Features, Changes, and Improvements

Technologies are now divided into branches: primary (main development technologies that unlock further research stages), secondary (QoL technologies and secondary ones for train development), and decor.

So yeah, now decor is unlocked through technologies rather than feeding Rofleemo - it allows you to decorate your train almost from the beginning of the game. Mushroom resources have temporarily been removed from the resource rotation, but they will be reintroduced in the future with a new role unrelated to decor.

Some technologies have been removed or merged with existing ones to optimize the number of steps to key technologies.

4 levels of the new "Stash" technology for increasing the train's chest capacity (additional slots are placed below the standard slots and form a separate line).

4 levels of the new "Sleeping Bag" technology for increasing pet capacity (each level grants +1 capacity).

The new "Demolisher" technology - provides a 25% chance to return all resources when demolishing the objects (only half of the resources are returned by default).

2 levels of the new "Homely Comfort" technology - while the character is on the train, they consume health regeneration at a slower rate.

Redesigned appearance of the decor research notifications. Also improved the visual appearance of other notifications (new entries in the diary, research of primary and secondary technologies, full inventory).

Now, if you need to open the journal for a quest, it opens in the relevant quest section, rather than in the quest list.

NPC beds can now be built next to each other without separating them by platforms. Finally, you can designate a separate car for Rofleemo sleeping spots (note that you cannot build them on the locomotive, the first train car with the engine).

NPC beds now cover all decor within a certain radius around them, and the same decor object can provide a buff to any number of beds within the radius.

Reworked the layout of the workers' list and added worker counters.

Added Rofleemo status icons: hungry, no sleeping spot, lack of decor, ejected from the train.

Standardized construction costs of decor modules.

To optimize crafting and reduce the number of steps in research, the following items have been removed from the game: Sterilizer, Gunpowder, Explosive Mixture, Resin, Grease. Recipes that previously used these items now use other intermediate components.

The water canister has been removed from the game. Water-consuming engines now consume half the water by default and can only be refueled with ice.

Fertilizer has been removed from the game, as well as the Seeds+ recipe. The base garden recipe now yields more organics. Strange plant now has a chance to drop ingots as a reward.

Reduced fuel consumption for the diesel engine based on movement speed.

For certain components that previously required Unstable Chemical, Fat is now used in the crafting recipe. Fat has been added to the base recipe from Laboratory I. Fat can also be obtained from the creatures of the void as before.

Ammo supply boxes have been added to the quick access wheel.

Added animation of Rofleemo with a toy.

The first 8 cycles' paths (from depot to depot) have been reduced to 4 chunks (the very first path after leaving the starting room consists of 3 chunks) to make the gameplay experience of those Train Engineers who are ahead of events more smooth and understandable.

Now, after death, all loot from your character drops in a skull bag instead of separate items. We introduced this option to minimize potential bugs with small resource objects falling through and to provide a more streamlined looting method.

Two new ambient music tracks have been added for Void exploration.

Weapons and tokens are now highlighted on locations as well.

Redesigned the appearance of clouds in the Void.

Reworked lighting to have less negative impact on visibility in shaded areas.

Improved visibility of bullet trails.

Localization of new texts.

Improved sound conversion quality by 40%.

Added sounds for the following moments in the game: opening the door in the storyline hangar, manual deactivation of mines, gatherer’s stations, resource clusters in the Void (damage and breaking sounds), sounds when the player teleports with Rofleemo.

Fixed engine train sound volume logic. It now smoothly increases when accelerating.

Fixes

Improved navigation and controller support between the player's inventory and chest inventories.

Fixed recipe bugs for certain decor objects.

Fixed infinite loading from some saves.

Fixed transparency issues on certain models and vegetation.

Fixed pause menu (hovering over certain sections no longer resets, improving interface usability).

Fixed character offset in cutscenes when the character is croaching.

If you pick up Rofleemo and release it, it will now move to the point where you picked it up, or if it's occupied, to the nearest available point.

Fixed various incorrect animations for Rofleemo.

NPC tracing is now immediately disabled after kick and during teleportation.

Fixed visual bug causing infinite Rofleemo teleportation material.

NPC buff no longer persists after removing Rofleemo from the workstation.

Fixed the Warehouse NPC perk.

Amber no longer appears immediately after reloading a save where the Creature quest was completed.

Optimized NPC ticks.

Optimized projectile bullets and trails.

Fixed technology screen template for certain monitor aspect ratios.

Rofleemo could teleport out of your hands - fixed.

An item from the inventory that cannot be used at the moment spawns at zero coordinates when attempting to use it and is not removed - fixed.

Fixed the ability to duplicate weapons through manipulation of weapon and inventory slots.

Fixed navigation in the building book using controller triggers.

Fixed Rofleemo desync with the moving train.

Added safer pickup of Rofleemo. Previously, it could be blocked if both players had poor connections.

Now you can move Rofleemo after releasing him from your hands. Previously, he couldn't be moved until the ability cooldown expired.

Fixed Rofleemo returning to a point on a moving train.

Thank you so much for playing VoidTrain and helping us make the game better! If you enjoy the game, please don't forget to leave a review. It's very important to us.