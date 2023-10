Share · View all patches · Build 11505208 · Last edited 16 October 2023 – 12:59:19 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Happy Release Day everyone!

We finally made it and Growth releases today! We're super excited, stoked, nervous, curious...all at once. Time to show everyone you're nature's friend and able to regrowth the world.

Watch the release trailer here:



We can't wait to hear your thoughts and feedback!

Thank you!

the Voodoo Ducks

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2300300/Growth?snr=1_2108_9__2107